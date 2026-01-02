Woman hospitalized after hazmat incident at Evanston mental health facility: officials

The Brief A woman is hospitalized after a hazmat response was triggered at Greenwood Care in Evanston on Friday morning. Fire crews found a suspicious substance in her room, but officials said it posed no threat to the public. Chicago Avenue was temporarily closed as a precaution and has since reopened.



A woman is hospitalized after a hazardous materials incident at a mental healthcare facility in Evanston on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Care facility, located at 1406 Chicago Avenue, according to Evanston police.

Police and fire crews were initially called to the facility for a female resident in distress. Paramedics found the woman conscious but with an altered mental status, officials said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 10:12 a.m., Evanston fire personnel requested a hazardous materials response after discovering a suspicious substance in the woman’s room, officials said.

Fire personnel tested the substance and a fanny pack found in the woman’s possession and determined they did not pose a threat to the public. Authorities said the substance will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for narcotics analysis.

As a precaution, Chicago Avenue was closed between Dempster Street and Lake Street, with additional closures between Lake Street and Greenwood Avenue to accommodate fire department equipment. Police urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Chicago Avenue has since reopened.

The backstory:

Greenwood Care is a licensed intermediate care facility with 145 beds that serves adults with chronic mental illness.