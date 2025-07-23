Woman hospitalized after Metra train strikes car on Northwest Side, officials say

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after a Metra UP-NW train struck her vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Bryn Mawr Avenue and Northwest Highway on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Outbound Metra UP-NW trains were halted as of 5:25 p.m.; the woman’s condition remains unknown.



A woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a Metra train struck a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred near Bryn Mawr Avenue and Northwest Highway, according to a Metra spokesperson.

A Union Pacific Northwest Line train traveling outbound hit the vehicle with the woman inside. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

As of 5:25 p.m., outbound UP-NW service was halted until further notice. As of around 6 p.m., inbound and outbound trains were back on the move.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.