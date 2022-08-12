Woman injured outside Party City in Niles after suspect in moving vehicle grabs her purse: police

A suspect in a moving vehicle grabbed a woman's purse outside Party City in Niles Thursday.

The robbery occurred at the Party City, located at 5651 W. Touhy Ave.

At about 3:29 p.m. Thursday, a 64-year-old woman exited Party City, and a vehicle, described as a small silver four-door Sedan, drove past the woman, police said.

A suspect sitting in the rear driver's side seat grabbed the victim's purse while still inside the moving vehicle.

The victim fell to the ground, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The suspect is described as a younger Black male.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound through the Village Crossing parking lot.

No weapons were displayed during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at (847) 588-6570.