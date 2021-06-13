Woman killed, 9 others hurt in Chatham shooting

Alderman Roderick Sawyer called the Chatham shooting "unacceptable’, he said the community has been working hard to rebuild 75th Street as a thriving business corridor.

Saturday morning residents woke up to crime tape, shell casings and complete chaos along 75th street. Ten people were shot as two gunman opened fire. Kimfier Miles, age 29, died.

Inside Brown Sugar Bakery, cupcakes with a peace sign were given away Owner Stephanie Hart says the good in Chatham outweighs isolated violent crime sprees. Hart also refuses to live and run her business in fear.

"It’s way bigger than fear, so have I ever been afraid, absolutely… but I got cake today," Hart said.

Liquor store owner Eddie Elkhatib also joined forces calling for unity.

Customers who went into his store and said the word "peace", got a free shot.

Elkhatib said, "This is our own neighborhood, protect your neighborhood, love your neighborhood, engage."

Chicago’s summer safety strategy includes targeting 15 areas where crime rates are the highest. Resources are being flooded into local libraries, parks, CPS, DCFS and the Department of Public Health in those communities.

Police are still looking for the gunman in the Chatham shooting.