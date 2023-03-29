Woman killed after being shot in the head while inside Chicago gas station

A woman was shot to death while inside a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:32 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was inside a gas station in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a silver-colored sedan traveling southbound on Madison stopped and an occupant exited the vehicle.

The occupant then fired shots, striking the woman in the leg and head.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.