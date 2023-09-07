Woman robs PNC Bank in Northbrook: FBI

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred in suburban Northbrook on Thursday.

Around 1:50 p.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the PNC Bank located at 774 Skokie Blvd.

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money. She neither showed a weapon nor implied she had one.

The suspect was described as a Black woman, standing about 5-foot-5 with a medium build, wearing pink scrubs, a white shirt, a green "Cabela" hat, and she had a mole above her right eye.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is currently at large.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.