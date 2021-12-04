Woman shot dead while standing on porch in West Englewood

A 54-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The woman was standing on the porch of a home about 5:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when people got out of a vehicle and fired shots at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

