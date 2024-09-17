Woman shot to death inside Washington Heights home

A woman was killed after gunshots were fired outside a home in Washington Heights Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old woman was inside a residence near 101st Street and Aberdeen Street at 4:31 a.m. when someone began shooting outside.

The victim was struck in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.