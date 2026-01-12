Woman shot in drive-by near Chicago hospital, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old woman was shot multiple times in a drive-by early Monday. The shooting happened near Rush University Medical Center. She remains in critical condition and no one is in custody.



A 23-year-old woman was critically wounded after being shot in a drive-by early Monday morning while parked near Rush University Medical Center, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:24 a.m. in the 600 block of South Paulina Street on the city’s Near West Side.

Police say the woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired a gun, striking her multiple times in the body.

The woman was taken to nearby John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the shooting or whether the woman was targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.