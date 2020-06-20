Woman shot through window of Humboldt Park home

A 64-year-old woman was injured Saturday when someone fired gunshots outside her Humboldt Park home.

She was inside the home at 12:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue when bullets came through her window, according to Chicago police.

The woman was hit in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in fair condition, police said. She did not appear to be the shooter’s intended target.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.