Woman tried smuggling heroin and fentanyl-soaked paper into Cook County Jail: sheriff

The Brief A Country Club Hills woman was charged with a felony after allegedly trying to smuggle drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail. Nakeisha Andrews was found with paper soaked in heroin and fentanyl during a visit on Aug. 29, authorities said. Andrews was released from custody pending trial.



A Country Club Hills woman is accused of trying to smuggle paper soaked with heroin and fentanyl into the Cook County Jail.

On Aug. 29, investigators became aware that 47-year-old Nakeisha Andrews might attempt to bring drug-soaked paper during a jail visit. When she arrived, officers conducted a pat-down search and found an 8-by-10-inch piece of paper wrapped in plastic hidden in her shirt.

Testing by the Illinois State Police forensic lab confirmed the paper was soaked with heroin and fentanyl.

Andrews was taken into custody by sheriff’s investigators on Oct. 30. She has been charged with bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, a Class 1 felony.

Nakeisha Andrews

During her initial court hearing on Oct. 31, Andrews was ordered released from custody pending trial.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says his office has filed 59 charges this year related to the smuggling or possession of drug-soaked paper at the jail.