Woman walking with husband dies after being struck by vehicle driving through red light in Matteson

A 59-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle last week in south suburban Matteson.

She was walking with her husband in a crosswalk at 1:54 p.m. April 8 in the 20700 block of South Cicero Avenue when a vehicle drove through a red light, t-boned another vehicle and spun out into the crosswalk, according to Matteson police Chief Michael Jones.

Donna Terrell of Matteson was struck by the vehicle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy released Sunday found she died of complications from multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled accidental.

A 20-year-old female driver was cited for running a red light, Jones said. She showed no signs of impairment or reckless driving. There were no other injuries reported.