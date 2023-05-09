Woman with a bat attacks 8 people on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman with a baseball bat struck five women in three separate attacks within half an hour Tuesday in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

She also is accused of hitting three other women in two attacks Saturday afternoon in the same neighborhoods.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the woman, who was driving a white sedan in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street, got out, walked up to two women and struck them with a bat. She got back in her car and drove away, Chicago police said.

Ten minutes later, she chased a 45-year-old woman and her young daughter in the 4100 block of North Campbell Avenue, where she hit the woman with a bat, police said. The child was not injured, and the woman declined medical assistance.

Around noon, in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, about a mile from the scene of the first attack, she struck two other women with a bat, police said. The victims, whose ages weren’t released, refused medical attention.

The attacker then drove two blocks to the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue and struck a fifth woman around noon, police said. That victim drove herself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, the woman armed with a bat was driving in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street, where she exited her car and hit a 33-year-old woman with a bat and fled the scene, police said. The victim declined medical attention.

Forty-five minutes later, the woman got out of her car and battered two women who were near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The victims, 19 and 31, declined medical attention, according to police.

No one was reported in custody.