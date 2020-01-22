Woman’s armed robbery in Oakland Hills captured in terrifying Ring video

A “Ring” doorbell captured video of a woman being robbed at gunpoint at the front of her apartment on Oakland on Monday night.

The video shows a man lunging at the woman along the 700 block of Canyon Oaks Drive near Keller Ave. at around 12:30 am., force her to the ground at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

“It’s terrifying,” said Rebecca Brogan. “I mean the girl’s screams were just a nightmare come true. I don’t know how she’s going to recover from it.”

Brogan, a life-long area resident who lives near where the robbery occurred, says crime is normal in the area and that her home was even robbed last August.

Some residents tell KTVU that the incident on Keller is just one in a series of violent criminal acts that have taken place around East Oakland for the past several months.

A user of the social networking service, Nextdoor, posted a video that she said was taken in the area of Fairfax Ave. that shows a man being robbed at gunpoint as he walked home.

Advertisement

Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor, who told KTVU that he lives near the incident where the woman was robbed in front of her home, says residents have expressed worry that enough isn’t being done to curb crime and capture the culprits of the armed robberies.

“My office has taken steps to work with Oakland police and really make sure these needs, these concerns are being elevated to the highest level to make sure there is a strong response,” said Councilmember Taylor.

The representative for Oakland District 6 said he will address concerns during a previously scheduled Neighborhood Crime Prevent Council meeting Wednesday night at Saint Andrew Kim's Korean Church.

“I’m confident that they are paying strong attention to what’s going on and developing responses to really identify these robbery crews that have been active in the area.”

Councilmember Taylor the Oakland Police Department will have a representative on hand for residents to ask questions and present their concerns.



