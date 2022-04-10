Four women injured in three-car crash on Near North Side

Four women were injured Sunday morning in a three-way traffic crash on the Near North Side.

A man driving a gray Ford Explorer was going north on Orleans Street about 2:30 a.m. when he struck a Honda sedan going west, causing the sedan to collide with another car stopped at a red light, Chicago police said.

Two women in the sedan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with body injuries, police said. They were both listed in fair condition, officials said.

The woman stopped at the red light suffered minor injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the Explorer also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern, where she was in good condition, authorities said. The driver of the Explorer declined medical treatment.

The women’s ages weren’t immediately known.

Several hours earlier, a Chicago police sergeant and a 5-year-old girl were among four people injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop less than a mile east.

About 8 p.m., the girl and others were crossing Grand Avenue at State Street when the driver of a red Hyundai swerved into them after taking off from the traffic stop, police said.

The sergeant was struck when the driver put the Hyundai in gear and drove away after being asked to step out of his car, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was still being sought by police.