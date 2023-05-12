Woodlawn shooting sends man to the hospital

A man was shot several times Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 36-year-old was standing outside around 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street when he was shot at by someone traveling in a black sedan, police said.

The victim was shot several times in the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.