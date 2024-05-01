Will County man allegedly shot, killed another man in Woodridge: prosecutors

article

A Crest Hill man allegedly shot and killed another man in Woodridge last week.

Gevon Anderson, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

At about 8:40 p.m. on April 23, Woodridge police officers responded to a call in the area of the 2000 block of Country Club Drive regarding a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was later identified as Ed Lewis, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Lewis was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, law enforcement officers recovered three 9 mm shell casings.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities identified Anderson as a suspect. According to prosecutors, Anderson and Lewis were together on Country Club Drive when Anderson allegedly shot Lewis multiple times. After the shooting, Anderson fled in a black Nissan sedan, according to prosecutors.

At about 5:30 a.m. on April 24, officers with the MERIT Task Force, the Woodridge Police Department and the Romeoville Police Department executed a search warrant at Anderson's home where they allegedly recovered multiple firearms, including two 9mm 3D printed "ghost guns," one of which was loaded.

At that time, Anderson was taken into custody.

The DNA analysis performed by the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory on the spent shell casings retrieved at the scene indicated that "this analysis provides very strong support for the proposition that Gevon Anderson is a contributor to the DNA profile."

On Wednesday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Anderson.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 21.