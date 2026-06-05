Woodridge man charged for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy: prosecutors

The Brief A Woodridge man, 32-year-old Christian Suarez Isoldi, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old boy he met on Snapchat. Police found the teen hiding in a closet at Suarez Isoldi’s apartment after receiving a welfare-check request from the boy’s friend. Suarez Isoldi remains in custody and is due back in court on June 29.



A Woodridge man has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy he met on Snapchat, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Christian Suarez Isoldi, 32, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Thursday, Woodridge Police received a request for a wellbeing check from the friend of a 15-year-old boy, saying that the boy was allegedly talking to a man, later identified as Suarez Isoldi, regarding sexual acts.

Christian Suarez Isoldi, 32, of Woodridge (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Officers went to an apartment complex on Waterbury Drive where Suarez Isoldi lives, and found the boy in a bedroom closet. Suarez Isoldi was arrested, officials say.

An investigation revealed that Suarez Isoldi met the boy on Snapchat on June 3, and the boy snuck out of his home around midnight. Suarez Isoldi allegedly picked him up down the street and took the boy to his apartment. Suarez Isoldi then brought the boy to his bedroom and sexually abused him, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "While social media apps are frequently used by millions of people every day, I remind everyone, particularly parents of young children, that these apps are misused every day as well and to please keep a watchful eye on your children’s social media usage."

"The alleged behavior in this incident is appalling to say the least," Woodridge Chief of Police Tom Stefanson said. "We are relieved that the victim is now safe and recovering with the support of his family."

What's next:

Suarez Isoldi’s next court date is scheduled for June 29. He will remain in custody until then.