Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle

A 29-year-old Woodridge man was arrested Thursday in Chicago after firing a shotgun into an Englewood park.

Alexander Podgorny was arrested near Moran Park and charged with five felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police responded to a shotspotter alert Thursday morning.

According to the arrest record FOX 32 obtained from the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, when police searched his vehicle, they found five guns, including an AR-15.

Additionally, inside his car were at least 300 spent shell casings, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and perhaps the most disturbing, handwritten notes about mass shootings.

According to his Facebook page, Podgorny went to the University of Illinois.

He appeared in bond court Friday and bail was set at $300,000.

FOX 32 reached out to Alexander Podgorny’s father, who is an attorney.

When requesting a statement by phone, the law office hung up on us.

