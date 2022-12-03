Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: US fans let it all out

The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.

"When you play a team with so much quality like that and you give them three, four chances, they’re going to put three or four away," United States captain Tyler Adams said. "We can show that we can hang with some of the best teams in the world, some of the best players in world, and that’s a lot of progress for U.S. soccer. We’re moving in the right direction, for sure, but we need to keep pushing, because we’re not there yet. But we’re close."

The Netherlands will next play Friday at Lusail Stadium, the site of this year’s final.

The Americans begin the 2026 cycle with a match against Serbia on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles and face Colombia three days later in Carson, California. The games are not on FIFA dates, meaning mostly Major League Soccer players will be used.

