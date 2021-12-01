You can stay in the ‘Home Alone’ house this holiday season

For one night this Christmas season, a lucky " Home Alone " fan will spend the night in the iconic Chicago-area house that hosted Kevin McCallister‘s holiday hi-jinx.

On December 12, big brother Buzz will host a family to experience a McCallister Christmas for $25.

The overnight is offered through Airbnb following the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, the all-new holiday film now streaming on Disney+.

According to a media release from Airbnb, the stay includes:

A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

Booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).

Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

All the ‘90s junk food their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable Kraft macaroni and cheese.

A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.

A LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to take home and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Airbnb will make a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital , dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

Mischief makers can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT at airbnb.com/homealone .

