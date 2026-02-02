Yulimar Gavirla: Missing Chicago girl last seen Saturday, police say
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
Yulimar Gavirla was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Kedvale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
She is described as a Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a pierced nose.
Yulimar Gavirla | CPD
Police said she is considered a high-risk missing teen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.