Yulimar Gavirla: Missing Chicago girl last seen Saturday, police say

The Brief A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Chicago. She was last seen Saturday morning on the city’s West Side. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Yulimar Gavirla was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Kedvale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a pierced nose.

Yulimar Gavirla | CPD

Police said she is considered a high-risk missing teen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.