Yulimar Gavirla: Missing Chicago girl last seen Saturday, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 2, 2026 3:47pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Chicago.
    • She was last seen Saturday morning on the city’s West Side.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Yulimar Gavirla was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Kedvale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a pierced nose.

Yulimar Gavirla | CPD

Police said she is considered a high-risk missing teen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

