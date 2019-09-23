Zion man wanted for shooting at wife: police

article

Zion police are looking for a man wanted for shooting at his wife Sunday in the north suburb.

Darnell A. Young, 44, is wanted on a warrant for felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Zion police. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 3100 block of Elim Avenue, police said. Investigators learned Young fired at least two rounds from a revolver at his wife before driving away in a white Nissan Altima. The woman was not injured.

Authorities found the Nissan near 19th Street and Hilltop Avenue, but police dogs were unable to find him in the area, police said.

Police said Young is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.