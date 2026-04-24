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2026 NFL Draft: Live updates and picks from Day 2, where the Chicago Bears have 3 picks

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Published  April 24, 2026 2:53pm CDT
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago
Dillon Thieneman Film Breakdown & Bears Day 2 Targets | The Offseason

Dillon Thieneman Film Breakdown & Bears Day 2 Targets | The Offseason

On Episode 9 of The Offseason, Anthony Herron joined Cassie Carlson to react to the Bears selecting Dillon Thieneman with the 25th overall pick. Big Ant also breaks down Dillon Thieneman's film and projects what Thieneman will add to the Bears defense. Plus, there is a lot of talent still on the board heading into Day 2 of the draft. Big Ant gives us potential Bears targets to keep an eye on when the Bears are on the clock.

The 2026 NFL Draft is back, and the Chicago Bears have a chance to make a major splash.

Follow along for live updates and player selections from Day 2 of the NFL Draft, where the Bears have three picks in the next two rounds.

2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Updates and Selections

3:50 - Thieneman is a Bear

The salutations and introductions are done. Thieneman is the newest Bears' safety.

His introductory press conference shared why he's a great fit at Halas Hall.

New Bears safety Dillon Thieneman eager to get started in Chicago

New Bears safety Dillon Thieneman eager to get started in Chicago

New Bears' safety Dillon Thieneman speaks to the media shortly after arriving to Chicago at Bears' Halas Hall. 

2:40 PM - Welcome to Chicago, Dillon Thieneman

The Bears' first-round pick is in the building.

After attending the draft in Pittsburgh on Thuesday, Thieneman flew to Chicago and will be introduced as a Bear.

2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Player selections

Round 2

33. San Francisco
34. Arizona
35. Buffalo
36. Las Vegas
37. N.Y. Giants
38. Houston
39. Cleveland
40. Kansas City
41. Cincinnati
42. New Orleans
43. Miami
44. N.Y. Jets
45. Baltimore
46. Tampa Bay
47. Indianapolis
48. Atlanta
49. Minnesota
50. Detroit
51. Carolina
52. Green Bay
53. Pittsburgh
54. Philadelphia
55. L.A. Chargers
56. Jacksonville
57. Chicago
58. San Francisco
59. Houston
60. Chicago
61. L.A. Rams
62. Denver
63. New England
64. Seattle

Round 3

65. Arizona
66. Buffalo
67. Las Vegas
68. Philadelphia
69. Titans
70. Cleveland
71. Washington
72. Cincinnati
73. New Orleans
74. Cleveland
75. Miami
76. Pittsburgh 
77. Tampa Bay
78. Indianapolis
79. Atlanta
80. Baltimore
81. Jacksonville
82. Minnesota
83. Carolina
84. Green Bay
85. Pittsburgh
86. L.A. Chargers
87. Miami 
88. Jacksonville
89. Chicago
90. San Francisco
91. Houston
92. Dallas 
93. L.A. Rams
94. Miami 
95. New England
96. Seattle
97. Minnesota*
98. Philadelphia*
99. Pittsburgh*
100. Jacksonville* (from Detroit)

Chicago Bears Day 2 biggest needs

The Bears knocked off a big need on Thursday when they selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

They still have needs to fill. 

What they're saying:

According to experts, the Bears still need defensive line help.

On Day 2 in rounds two and three, the Bears could target an EDGE rusher and defensive tackle. They could also use a young receiver after trading DJ Moore to Buffalo, too.

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