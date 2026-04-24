2026 NFL Draft: Live updates and picks from Day 2, where the Chicago Bears have 3 picks

The 2026 NFL Draft is back, and the Chicago Bears have a chance to make a major splash.

Follow along for live updates and player selections from Day 2 of the NFL Draft, where the Bears have three picks in the next two rounds.

2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Updates and Selections

3:50 - Thieneman is a Bear

The salutations and introductions are done. Thieneman is the newest Bears' safety.

His introductory press conference shared why he's a great fit at Halas Hall.

2:40 PM - Welcome to Chicago, Dillon Thieneman

The Bears' first-round pick is in the building.

After attending the draft in Pittsburgh on Thuesday, Thieneman flew to Chicago and will be introduced as a Bear.

2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 Player selections

Round 2

33. San Francisco

34. Arizona

35. Buffalo

36. Las Vegas

37. N.Y. Giants

38. Houston

39. Cleveland

40. Kansas City

41. Cincinnati

42. New Orleans

43. Miami

44. N.Y. Jets

45. Baltimore

46. Tampa Bay

47. Indianapolis

48. Atlanta

49. Minnesota

50. Detroit

51. Carolina

52. Green Bay

53. Pittsburgh

54. Philadelphia

55. L.A. Chargers

56. Jacksonville

57. Chicago

58. San Francisco

59. Houston

60. Chicago

61. L.A. Rams

62. Denver

63. New England

64. Seattle

Round 3

65. Arizona

66. Buffalo

67. Las Vegas

68. Philadelphia

69. Titans

70. Cleveland

71. Washington

72. Cincinnati

73. New Orleans

74. Cleveland

75. Miami

76. Pittsburgh

77. Tampa Bay

78. Indianapolis

79. Atlanta

80. Baltimore

81. Jacksonville

82. Minnesota

83. Carolina

84. Green Bay

85. Pittsburgh

86. L.A. Chargers

87. Miami

88. Jacksonville

89. Chicago

90. San Francisco

91. Houston

92. Dallas

93. L.A. Rams

94. Miami

95. New England

96. Seattle

97. Minnesota*

98. Philadelphia*

99. Pittsburgh*

100. Jacksonville* (from Detroit)

Chicago Bears Day 2 biggest needs

The Bears knocked off a big need on Thursday when they selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

They still have needs to fill.

What they're saying:

According to experts, the Bears still need defensive line help.

On Day 2 in rounds two and three, the Bears could target an EDGE rusher and defensive tackle. They could also use a young receiver after trading DJ Moore to Buffalo, too.

Read More

5 Things to know about Dillon Thieneman

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