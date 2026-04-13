2026 WNBA Draft: Chicago Sky select UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez with fifth overall selection

The Chicago Sky have completed their roster overhaul at the 2026 WNBA Draft.

After a litany of moves that have reshaped the entire Sky roster, general manager Jeff Pagliocca has made one of the final few biggest swings to set the Sky up for the 2026 season.

With the fifth overall pick in 2026 WNBA Draft, the Sky have selected UCLA wing Gabriela Jaquez.

What we know:

The Sky didn't have a massive hole on their roster after their offseason moves, highlighted by the trades that sent Angel Reese to Atlanta and brought Rickea Jackson to Chicago.

The one need the Sky had was at the two guard position.

Jackson is the on-ball scoring player, but the Sky could use a guard that can space the offense with 3-point shooting. In adding Jaquez, the Sky get that player.

Jaquez is a spot-up shooter who can drain shots at a high level. She shot 39 percent from 3-point range and averaged over 13.5 points per game last season.

She helped lift UCLA to a national championship, too.

"Jaquez is a battle-tested three-level scorer who improved every year in college," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "Combine her on-skill talent with the fact that she’s a proven winner, and you have a player that perfectly fits the Sky’s vision."

That adds an outside shooter to a team that now has a top-tier passer in Skylar Diggins and a scoring player to attract double teams from opposing defenses.

Now, the Sky get a young shooter to compete with Hailey Van Lith for playing time as a shooting guard. It's a defined direction the Sky are now taking after a dismal 2025 season.

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The backstory:

The Sky have remade their roster.

With the start of the new WNBA league year, the Sky have added Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington, Azura Stevens and more in free agency while also trading for Rickea Jackson.

Gone are Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese and others.

With this fifth overall player, the Sky will have a roster that fits Marsh's system. The second-year head coach will have players that fit his style of play as opposed to what the Sky had on their roster last season.