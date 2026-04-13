2026 WNBA Draft: How the Chicago Sky finished their draft night

The Chicago Sky opened up the 2026 WNBA Draft by selecting UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez.

The team still had two more selections at No. 21 and No. 31 overall in the draft.

Here's how the Sky finished their draft night on Monday.

Sky select Tonie Morgan with their final pick of the draft

The Sky added the potential point guard of the future.

With their final selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Sky took Kentucky point guard Tonie Morgan.

"Tonie is one of the premier playmakers in basketball, leading the SEC in assists this year," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to land a player of this caliber in the third round."

As a Wildcat, Morgan led the entire nation with 286 assists in the 2025-2026 season. She averaged 7.9 assists per game. She also averaged 13.8 points per game, although her shooting will need to develop further at the WNBA level if she wants to make a roster spot.

The Sky have Skylar Diggins, Courtney Vandersloot and Sevgi Uzun at point guard, meaning there's a consistent point guard battle in training camp.

Morgan played three years at Georgia Tech before transferring to play her final year at Kentucky.

Sky select Latasha Lattimore in the second round

With the No. 21 overall pick, the Sky selected Ole Miss forward Latasha Lattimore.

Lattimore played five years of college basketball with four different teams: Texas, Miami (FL), Virginia and Ole Miss. In her final season at Ole Miss, Lattimore was a rim protector for the Rebels.

"Latasha is an extremely athletic big who can do just about anything," Pagliocca said in a statement. "She also brings a long history of playing at a high level. We’re excited to have her on the squad."

Last season, Lattimore averaged 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. There may be some inconsistencies to her game, but Lattimore has had high-level flashes to warrant a selection.

Lattimore had a 28-point outing in a win over Vanderbilt, a 17-point outing in a close loss against Texas and a double-double in a win over Tennessee. She could compete for defensive minutes right away.

What we know:

The Sky already selected Jaquez, adding a spot-up shooter to a roster that's almost completely different from the 2025 team.

The 2026 WNBA Draft class will join a roster that now includes Rickea Jackson, Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington and Azura Stevens. Maddy Westbeld, Kamilla Cardoso and Hailey Van Lith are the only holdovers from the 2025 Sky roster the team didn't need to re-sign.

The Sky re-signed Courtney Vandersloot and Rachel Banham.