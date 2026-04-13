2026 WNBA Draft: What we know about Chicago Sky pick Gabriela Jaquez

The Chicago Sky selected Gabriela Jaquez with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

After a glut of offseason moves in the last four days, the Sky now have a young wing player that fits their revamped roster.

"Jaquez is a battle-tested three-level scorer who improved every year in college," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "Combine her on-skill talent with the fact that she’s a proven winner, and you have a player that perfectly fits the Sky’s vision."

Here's what to know about the Sky's first-round draft pick.

Jaquez fits a massive need

The Sky added a point guard, an on-ball scoring player and a two-way power forward.

Now, Jaquez fits like a glove on the Sky's roster.

Jaquez was dangerous as a spot-up shooter in college. She shot 39 percent from 3-point range at UCLA this past season. The Sky have drafted a player with a deadly release, who doesn't shy away from some of the biggest moments, either.

Jaquez had a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the NCAA title game win over South Carolina.

The Sky were dead last in the WNBA last season in team points per game average. The new-look roster will already help in that regard. This is a draft pick that will help lift those numbers even more.

Jaquez is more than just a shooter

At 6-foot, Jaquez will play on the wing. She can space the floor offensively, but she's much more than just a shooter.

Jaquez averaged 1.1 steals and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. Ever since her sophomore season at UCLA, she averaged over five rebounds per game on a team that included 7-foot-7 center Lauren Betts and 6-foot-4 forward Angela Dugalić.

Jaquez's basketball IQ is also one of her hallmarks on the defensive side of the ball. She has the physical traits to match with her wingspan, too.

Jaquez will grow the more the Sky invest in her

One of the biggest positives in Jaquez's game is how it grew in her four years at UCLA.

She started her college career averaging 6.3 points per game. She finished it averaging 13.5 points per game.

In her sophomore season, Jaquez shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc. In her final two seasons, she bumped those numbers to 34 percent and 39 percent shooting on 3-pointers in her junior and senior seasons, respectively.

Investing in Jaquez will pay off. UCLA knows this best.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Gabriela Jaquez (L) of UCLA poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (R) after being selected with the 5th pick in the first round by the Chicago Sky during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New Y Expand

Basketball is in Jaquez's blood

Jaquez comes from a long line of ballers, with her generation reaching the professional level.

Gabriela's older brother, Jaime Jr., plays in the NBA with the Miami Heat. He also competed for the UCLA men's basketball team in college and made it to the 2021 Final Four.

Both of her parents, Angela and Jaime Sr., played basketball at Concordia University.

Even Ezequiel Jaquez, Jaquez's paternal grandfather, played basketball at Arizona State College, which is now Northern Arizona University, after he came to California with his family from Mexico as a child.