Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice, Toronto FC beats Chicago Fire 3-2

Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 71st and 78th minutes to give Toronto FC a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Pozuelo returned after missing three games because of a lower-body injury to help Toronto (4-7-3) snap a six-game winless streak.

Deandre Kerr also scored for Toronto. Kacper Przybylko and Carlos Teran scored for Chicago (2-7-5) . The Fire are winless in 10 games.

