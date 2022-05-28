Expand / Collapse search

Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice, Toronto FC beats Chicago Fire 3-2

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

Brookfield Zoo's Butterfly Exhibit reopens this weekend

Looking for a great spot to take the kids to this holiday weekend? Well, the Brookfield Zoo's Butterfly Exhibit is now open!

CHICAGO - Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 71st and 78th minutes to give Toronto FC a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Pozuelo returned after missing three games because of a lower-body injury to help Toronto (4-7-3) snap a six-game winless streak.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT

Deandre Kerr also scored for Toronto. Kacper Przybylko and Carlos Teran scored for Chicago (2-7-5) . The Fire are winless in 10 games.
 