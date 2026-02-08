Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead for the Chicago area as temps approach 40!

After a sunny start to the day, clouds have rolled in this afternoon, and temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s. Gusty southeast winds are holding wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to around twenty degrees for most of the area. Warmer air moves in on Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The cloud cover will clear out a bit by the middle of the week with skies becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm from upper 20s in the morning to upper 30s in the afternoon.

There is a small chance for snow showers on Thursday, but many areas will likely stay dry with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. The clouds will linger into Friday with similar temperatures in the mid 30s.

Next weekend will be nice! As of now, it is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s both Saturday and Sunday.