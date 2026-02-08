20-year-old shot in leg inside Riverdale apartment: police

A 20-year-old was injured in a Riverdale shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 5:37 p.m., a 20-year-old man was inside an apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg by an unknown offender in the 100 block of E. 133rd Street.

The 20-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.