20-year-old shot in leg inside Riverdale apartment: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old was injured in a Riverdale shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 5:37 p.m., a 20-year-old man was inside an apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg by an unknown offender in the 100 block of E. 133rd Street.
The 20-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.