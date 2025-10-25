Baltimore Ravens update QB Lamar Jackson's status vs. the Chicago Bears

All week, the Chicago Bears have prepared as if they'd see Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

The Bears might not need to add the former NFL MVP to their game plans.

Jackson will miss tomorrow's game vs. the Bears. The Ravens followed suit with an official designation after a week of speculation.

What they're saying:

After designating Jackson questionable for tomorrow's game, the Ravens have ruled Jackson out.

Jackson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday, and was ruled questionable.

In four starts this season, Jackson has completed a career-high 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 166 yards and added another touchdown.

Jackson, in his NFL career, has still never played against the Bears.

What's next:

On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh named Tyler Huntley Jackson's backup quarterback if Jackson weren't healthy enough to play. Huntley is familiar with his role filling in for Jackson.

Huntley has started 10 games for the Ravens in place of an injured Jackson. This includes one playoff game.

Huntley started five games last season for the Dolphins, earning a 2-3 record while completing 86 of 133 passes with five total touchdowns, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.