Bears camp report: Takeaways as Bears found 'evidence' of what they might be in 2026

The Brief The Bears were out in the humidity and had a significant day of practice. "Some practices are weighed a little bit more than others," Ben Johnson said before practice on Tuesday. Here are our takeaways from the most important Bears' camp practice to date.



Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson laid out the tale of the tap on Tuesday afternoon.

It was an unscripted practice that ran about two hours long in the humid Lake Forest heat. The coaches sent the players a game plan Monday night, and would make the calls as the practice progressed.

It was a significant day for Johnson and the staff to see which players separate themselves in position battles.

"Some practices are weighed a little bit more than others," he said.

Here are our takeaways from the most important Bears' camp practice to date.

LT Battle:

Johnson laid out what he was looking for before practice began.

"Who can play fast not knowing what's coming? Who can react? Who can adjust?" He said. "Like we talked about the first day I was up here, it's all about building trust right now."

Specifically, it was a day where the left tackle battle could separate itself. Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegedjie had been playing behind Braxton Jones, but it was a chance for those two to show they could run the show.

The two rotated with the first-team offense. Neither truly separated themselves.

Wills had two false start penalties. Amegadjie had a holding penalty. There wasn't consistency at the position.

While the run game thrived on Tuesday, the biggest plays came when the Bears ran to the right of the offensive line behind All-Pro right tackle Darnell Wright.

Their quarterback mentioned how he tries to put it on his shoulders to keep them on point.

"They're all athletic in their own ways," Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said. "Mindset, mindset, mindset: let's be positive."

That only goes so far, however. The Bears wanted to know more about their left tackle battle by now. Jones' injury hurts the team because it takes away from solidifying him as the front-runner to win the left tackle job.

Jones has been the most consistent left tackle so far through the first two weeks of camp. Tuesday would have gone a long way in helping him officially win the job, but availability is also part of the job.

Preseason Game 1 will be paramount in deciding who starts at left tackle now, and potentially going forward if Jones is unable to play.

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D'Andre Swift:

Tuesday's practice began with short-yardage drills. That was sign the Bears' mettle would be tested on Tuesday.

"Ready or not, here we come," Bears center Garrett Bradbury said. "It seemed like a good day."

It was a good day for the Bears' starting running back.

D'Andre Swift has proven time and time again that he's going to be a focal point of this Bears' offense. Today was arguably his best day of camp, given the significance of what the Bears were looking for from their players and what the goal was.

Swift ripped off big gains in the short-yardage period and in the team period. He somehow avoided a tackle and went up the sideline in the second team period for a touchdown.

He's earned rave reviews from the offensive line.

"He's always firing up the boys up front, and there's tenacity in the way he plays football," Bradbury said. "All he needs is a crease."

Kyle Monangai had a good day, too. He had big gains in the short-yardage period and in the screen game. In the goal-line period, Monangai scored a touchdown on a play where he followed his blocks but cut back when he saw a quick opening.

Monangai is the team's best short-yardage back, especially near the goal-line. His vision matches his running style, and he's gotten more involved as a pass catcher in camp this year than he was last year.

Swift is the best back for the offense as it stands right now, given his ability to break tackles and go the distance every time he touches the ball.

"Selfishly, he helps everybody on the field when he can be the special back he is," Williams said. "He only helps us win games."

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

1st-team Offense:

Bradbury said the team needed a day like Tuesday.

It was a day that tested the Bears' resolve. It was hot and humid, and the coaches challenged the players' understanding of their schemes.

It tested the individual as much as the team, and both needed to see where they were at.

"Coach hit it on the head at the end of practice," Bradbury said. "We needed one of those days."

It wasn't like last year's signature practice of training camp, where Johnson had the players completely live hitting like it was a live game. That set the tone for the rest of camp and when the Bears welcomed the Dolphins and Bills to Halas Hall for joint practices.

This one, while not as physical, did the same.

The offense had a chance to test where it was, and had an up and down day. The rushing success was a positive. The Bears had success in short-yardage plays, too.

There were times it wasn't successful, though.

The Bears didn't score in the situational drill to end practice. The first-team offense four-and-out in an end-of-game situation. Williams missed Kalif Raymond on what would've been a big fain, and then finished the drill missing Colston Loveland for a first down on a pass that got hurried by the pass rush.

It's a team game, but Williams put plenty of onus on his shoulders after practice.

"I want to keep getting better for the guys," Williams said. "I'm all for doing what helps us win."

The Bears do have a chance to win with him, however.

There were times the offense did shine. When the offense was spotted back on its one-yard line to start a drill, Williams rolled out of harms way and found Rome Odunze for a gain of 40 yards.

He then hit Scottie Miller for another chunk gain while in rhythm.

The offense needs to be more consistent all of the Bears will tell you that. But, they're eons away from where they were last year. Williams said he's "head-above water" now instead of drowning.

The Bears are trying to get everyone above water. That's easier said than done.

Days like Tuesday help the most in that regard.

"That's what training camp's for," Bradbury said. "You find out where you're at – mentally, physically – from the toughest level. You've got to dig deep, and I think he said something last night, like there's two people on your shoulder: one that's telling you to quit and one that's telling you to keep going. You go listen to the one that says keep going."