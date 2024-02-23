Expand / Collapse search

Bears Daily: Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould reportedly hired as suburban high school head coach

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears introduce new offensive and defensive coordinators

After an extensive search process, the Chicago Bears introduced their new offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday at Halas Hall.

A Chicago Bears fan favorite has reportedly joined the head coaching ranks.

Longtime Bears kicker Robbie Gould has been named the head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School in the northwest suburbs, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

Gould, who kicked for the Bears for 11 seasons, recently retired from his 18-year NFL career.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news of Gould’s hiring.

Gould replaces Sam Baker, who coached Rolling Meadows for four seasons.

Gould is one of the latest Bears to earn a head coaching position.

Jason McKie, a former teammate of Gould’s, was named the head football coach at Carmel Catholic High School in 2021.

The Bears cut Gould in a cost-saving move in Sept. 2015, which began a stretch of kicker issues in Chicago. 

Gould left the Bears as its franchise’s all-time leader with 1,207 career points, 276 field goals made and 23 career field goals of 50 yards or more.

Featured

10 takes from Shane Waldron's introduction as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator
article

10 takes from Shane Waldron's introduction as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator

Shane Waldron was officially introduced at Halas Hall, where he fielded plenty of questions on quarterbacks and his scheme. Here are 10 takeaways from Waldron’s introduction on Thursday.

Featured

10 takes from Eric Washington's introduction as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator
article

10 takes from Eric Washington's introduction as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator

Eric Washington was introduced as the Bears defensive coordinator on Thursday, where he discussed why Chicago is a meaningful place for him and what his role will be. Here are 10 takes from that introduction.