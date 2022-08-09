Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago, report says

Roquan Smith wants out of Chicago, according to a report by the NFL Network.

The Bears All-Pro linebacker released a statement Tuesday requesting a trade from the team that took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, according to the report.

The NFL Network posted a message by Smith to social media Tuesday saying he doesn’t feel valued by the Bears.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a super bowl to our city," Smith said in the message. "However, they have left me no choice that to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

Smith said he had been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the organization since April, but the Bears "focus has been on trying to take advantage of me."

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith," Smith said. "Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

The 25-year-old Georgia native apologized to fans for the trade request and concluded his message by saying he hopes the McCaskey family can "salvage" a path that sees him stay in Chicago.

Smith was set to earn $9.7 million on the final year of his rookie deal. He was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when he returned to camp in July.