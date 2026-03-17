Trump admin steps up pressure on Illinois over CTA crime concerns

The Brief The Trump administration is escalating its pressure on state and local officials to improve safety on the CTA. The administration has previously threatened to withhold funding to the CTA if it did not do more to protect passengers and workers. While overall crime on the CTA system is down so far this year, aggravated batteries and sexual assaults are up, per police data.



The Trump administration announced Tuesday an escalation of its scrutiny and oversight of the Illinois Department of Transportation, citing a failure to do more to keep transit riders and workers in Chicago safe.

The new oversight will include a "special management inspection" and a "special directive" for IDOT, according to a news release. It was unclear exactly what that inspection would entail.

This latest move by the U.S. Department of Transportation comes after months of threats to the CTA’s federal funding if the agency didn’t do more to increase safety on the system.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it determined that under Gov. JB Pritzker, IDOT has "not properly leveraged its oversight authority and resources" to improve conditions on the CTA, according to the news release.

"It shouldn’t take federal intervention for Illinois to take oversight of CTA seriously," said U.S. Transportation Sec. Sean P. Duffy, in a statement. "I’ve made clear since my first day on the job – safety is non-negotiable. Governor Pritzker and state leaders should be embarrassed for the chaos they’ve allowed on Chicago’s subways, buses, and rail lines. While they may not care about your safety — this administration does. The Trump Administration is using use every tool available to hold IDOT accountable and ensure every American using Chicago transit feels safe."

Specifically, the Trump administration will require IDOT to take nearly a dozen "actions" to improve its oversight of the CTA, including recommendations from the Federal Transit Authority last year.

The feds argued that IDOT has:

Limited onsite presence

Weak accident investigation governance

Ineffective corrective action plan management

Minimal use of enforcement authority

The CTA said earlier this month it submitted an "enhanced security plan" to the FTA. The plan detailed new measures, including a 75% increase in monthly policing hours on its system.

In a statement, CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said:

"CTA's Security Enhancement Plan was created with our employees and riders in mind. With notice today that the funds at risk will not be withheld from CTA at this time, we will move forward with its continued implementation. Through strong collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and social services, our comprehensive plan takes a holistic approach to security for those traveling on CTA."

A security officer talks with an unhoused man moving in and out of a Blue Line train at the CTA Forest Park station on Dec. 16, 2025. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

While overall CTA crime is down year-to-date in 2026, aggravated batteries have surged, according to Chicago police data.

As of March 15, there were 60 aggravated batteries reported on CTA trains, stations, buses, and bus stops, a more than 53% increase from the same point in 2025.

There were 12 sexual assaults reported on the CTA system as of March 15, more than double over the same period last year.

What they're saying:

In a post on Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker called the oversight announcement a "sham investigation."

"As the Trump Admin fails to keep airports running and make transit safer, Sec. Duffy launched a sham investigation into our local transit," Pritzker said in a post on social media. "Maybe when you care less about pajamas at the airport and more about real solutions as we do, we’ll take note. Get back to work, Sean."

The governor referenced a comment made by Duffy last year telling airline passengers to "dress a little better" when they fly. He also appeared to reference long TSA lines due to the ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, although it’s Democrats in Congress who have pushed for the withholding of funds over the administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

A spokesperson from IDOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.