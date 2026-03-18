18-year-old fatally shot in Chicago's East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue M, according to Chicago police. Authorities said the victim was struck in the head by gunfire.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has not been released.
What we don't know:
No information about a suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.