18-year-old fatally shot in Chicago's East Side neighborhood

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. Police are investigating with no suspects announced.



An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue M, according to Chicago police. Authorities said the victim was struck in the head by gunfire.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has not been released.

What we don't know:

No information about a suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

Area detectives are investigating.