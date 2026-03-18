Illinois woman claims $536M Mega Millions jackpot purchased online

article

The Brief A woman using the nickname "Lucky Lady" claimed a $536 million Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois. She purchased the winning ticket online, making it one of the largest digital lottery wins in U.S. history. The prize also generated millions for Illinois schools through ticket sales.



A woman has claimed a $536 million Mega Millions jackpot becoming one of the largest online lottery winners in U.S. history.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and is identified only as "Lucky Lady," purchased her ticket through the Illinois Lottery’s iLottery platform.

The March 10 drawing marks the first Mega Millions jackpot claimed in 2026 and the second-largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the country.

Lottery officials said the winning numbers were 16, 21, 30, 35 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7. The winner said she selected a Quick Pick and reshuffled the numbers several times before choosing a set that included her favorite number, 16.

What they're saying:

"I didn’t even plan to play that day," the winner said. "I had actually tried to buy a ticket online a week earlier, but I forgot to finalize the purchase."

She said the reality of the win did not immediately set in, even after receiving confirmation through the lottery app.

"I couldn’t believe it. I was shaking and telling myself, ‘This can’t be real,’" she said.

The Illinois Lottery said the prize is the second-largest online lottery win in U.S. history, behind a $552 million Mega Millions jackpot won in June 2024 — also by an Illinois player.

The win is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot claimed by an Illinois Lottery player in nearly five years.

The winner said she plans to use the money to buy a new home for her family and is considering a vacation.

"I’ve always dreamed of buying a new family house with a swimming pool," she said.