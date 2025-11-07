The Bears' offensive tackles fired up the offense vs. Bengals: They'll need an encore vs. New York

The Chicago Bears ran over the Cincinnati Bengals for 283 rushing yards.

They bruised Cincinnati nearly every rush, gaining 7.6 rushing yards per carry.

Rookie running back Kyle Monangai had 176 rushing yards alone

But, in the first half of the Chicago Bears’ 47-42 win over the Bengals, left tackle Theo Benedet made the play that set the tone for the Bears’ offense.

On the Bears’ second drive of the game, they ran a pitch play to the left with Monangai. Benedet pulled out and sought out Bengals’ safety Geno Stone. He rode Stone to the sideline, and to the benches before flattening him.

For an offensive lineman, that’s the good stuff.

"You get that instilled in you from a young age playing football, especially on the O-line that you got to finish when you get the chance," Benedet said. "Especially near the sideline, it's a chance to kind of fire the team up, set the tone for everybody. So when you get out on a little guy in space, you get excited to be able to do that."

The Bears’ offensive tackles fired up the offense on Sunday. They might be called upon to do it again this weekend.

What we know:

The Giants come to Soldier Field boasting playmakers on the defensive line. This includes NFL sack leader Brian Burns, stout defensive tackle Leonard Williams, the athletic Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

Having a violent edge is necessary on the offensive line. The Bears will rely on the edge that’s grown since the start of the season against New York.

"You see that growth every week and yeah, there's a lot of things in there we have to do better than we're doing, but it's encouraging," Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. "I think the guys are taking a lot of pride in how we're running the ball, the effectiveness of it and, obviously, going into this week, we’ve got a big challenge. These guys are really good."

The Bears’ offensive line is starting to come into its own.

After some early-season struggles from the interior of the offensive line, Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman have played well. Since then, Bears right tackle Darnell Wright and Benedet have been slowly getting there.

The two took a big step against the Bengals. A reason they took a step ahead was because of the violence they played with in Cincinnati.

It wasn’t just Benedet. Wright had his moment, too. After an offsides call on a missed field goal led to a fourth-and-one play, Wright drove Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart into the turf as Monangai picked up five yards.

Finishing blocks is something the Bears have been trying to improve on this season. It’s getting better in the coach's eyes, too.

"That's what we're striving for," Roushar said. "The guys are doing that. When the ball's advancing, you have an opportunity to do that, and the runners ran really hard and did a good job."

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) lines up for a play during the game against the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 2, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/

What's next:

Getting the offensive line to find that edge comes down to the individual.

For Benedet, it was instilled in him as a young player. Now, it’s second nature.

For Wright, it comes out when he knows his assignment. Give him an objective, and he’ll see it through the right way.

"I'm just a dog, I just need a mission. You know what I'm saying?" Wright said. "I just need an assignment."

What’s also helped Wright is how Johnson explains the offensive line’s roles in his offense.

Johnson makes it clear the offense can’t function without the Bears’ offensive line doing each of their assignments.

"You don't score touchdowns, but you do play pivotal roles," Wright said. "I think he does a good job making it clear to you – even though, more so obviously, you have to do your job – but you are the pivotal piece of this play."

That coaching, from Johnson and through Roushar, has helped Benedet and Wright improve.

An offensive line always needs to play with violence, but the coaches have preached how their technique has to shine through that violence.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be actionary," Benedet said. "That's what our coach always talks about. It's your technique that's going to win you the block."

That’s where the Bears can start on Sunday.

Against a talented Giants’ line, they’ll be tasked with taking advantage of a run defense that ranks 31st in the league in rush yards allowed per game. For reference, the Bengals ranked 30th in that same statistic.

The Bears’ offensive tackles can use the same approach as last week. Having another game where their most exciting plays are flattening defenders is something the offensive line wants to pay off in the long run.

"You hope that down the line, you just keep doing that," Benedet said. "By the end of the year, then you build something in terms of a culture in your own line."