Bears release 2023-24 season schedule
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears released their 2023-24 season schedule Thursday night.
They start the season off at home against their NFC rival the Packers, and end the season against them in Green Bay.
The full schedule is listed below:
- Sun., Sept. 10 - GREEN BAY PACKERS - 3:25 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 17 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon
- Sun. Sept. 24 - at Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 1 - DENVER BRONCOS - Noon
- Thu., Oct. 5 - at Washington Commanders - 7:15 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 15 - MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Noon
- Sun., Oct. 22 - LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - Noon
- Sun., Oct. 29 - at Los Angeles Chargers - 7:20 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 5 - at New Orleans Saints - Noon
- Thu., Nov. 9 - CAROLINA PANTHERS - 7:15 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 19 - at Detroit Lions - Noon
- Mon., Nov. 27 - at Minnesota Vikings - 7:15 p.m.
- BYE WEEK
- Sun., Dec. 10 - DETROIT LIONS - Noon
- TBD* - at Cleveland Browns - TBD
- Sun., Dec. 24 - ARIZONA CARDINALS - 3:25 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 31 - ATLANTA FALCONS - Noon
- Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 - at Green Bay Packers - TBD
Tickets for preseason and regular season Bears games will go on sale Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. through Ticketmaster. CLICK HERE TO BUY
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
The Bears preseason schedule is listed below:
- TBD - TENNESSEE TITANS - TBD
- TBD - at Indianapolis Colts - TBD
- TBD - BUFFALO BILLS - TBD
The 2024 NFL postseason schedule is listed below:
- Saturday-Monday, Jan. 13-15, 2024 (AFC-NFC Wild Card Playoffs)
- Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 20-21, 2024 (AFC-NFC Divisional Playoffs)
- Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AFC-NFC Championship Games)
- Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada)
Fun fact: The Bears have the second most opening day victories (56-42-5). The only team ahead of them is the Packers (58-41-3).