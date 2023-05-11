Bears release 2023-24 season schedule

The Chicago Bears released their 2023-24 season schedule Thursday night.

They start the season off at home against their NFC rival the Packers, and end the season against them in Green Bay.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The full schedule is listed below:

Sun., Sept. 10 - GREEN BAY PACKERS - 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 17 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon

Sun. Sept. 24 - at Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1 - DENVER BRONCOS - Noon

Thu., Oct. 5 - at Washington Commanders - 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15 - MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Noon

Sun., Oct. 22 - LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - Noon

Sun., Oct. 29 - at Los Angeles Chargers - 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 5 - at New Orleans Saints - Noon

Thu., Nov. 9 - CAROLINA PANTHERS - 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 - at Detroit Lions - Noon

Mon., Nov. 27 - at Minnesota Vikings - 7:15 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 10 - DETROIT LIONS - Noon

TBD* - at Cleveland Browns - TBD

Sun., Dec. 24 - ARIZONA CARDINALS - 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 - ATLANTA FALCONS - Noon

Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 - at Green Bay Packers - TBD

Tickets for preseason and regular season Bears games will go on sale Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. through Ticketmaster. CLICK HERE TO BUY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Bears preseason schedule is listed below:

TBD - TENNESSEE TITANS - TBD

TBD - at Indianapolis Colts - TBD

TBD - BUFFALO BILLS - TBD

The 2024 NFL postseason schedule is listed below:

Saturday-Monday, Jan. 13-15, 2024 (AFC-NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 20-21, 2024 (AFC-NFC Divisional Playoffs)

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AFC-NFC Championship Games)

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada)

Fun fact: The Bears have the second most opening day victories (56-42-5). The only team ahead of them is the Packers (58-41-3).