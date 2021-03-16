Bears sign QB Andy Dalton to one-year deal: report

article

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday signed QB Andy Dalton, according to a report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Bears inked a one-year, $10 million deal with Dalton with the chance for him to earn another $3 million in incentives.

At 33-years-old, Dalton joins Chicago having played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He took over for starter Dak Prescott after an injury. In nine starts, Dalton went 4-5.

Before playing for Dallas, Dalton started for the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years, leaving the team with a record of 74-66-2. He took the team to the playoffs five times, but never won a post-season game.

Dalton has also been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Dalton joins the Bears alongside Super Bowl champion quarterback Nick Foles. Mitchell Trubisky is a free agent and can begin negotiations with other teams on Wednesday.

Schefter also tweeted that the Bears made an agressive push for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, but Chicago was told Seattle was not looking to trade Wilson at this time.