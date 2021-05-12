Bears to open season on Sunday Night Football against Rams in LA

The Chicago Bears will open the 2021 season on Sunday Night Football against the Rams and their new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, in Los Angeles.

The first Sunday night game will take place Sunday, September 12.

The new season will officially kick off on September 9, with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

In addition, the NFL on FOX Week 1 schedule has been released.

NFL on FOX schedule for Week 1 (Sept. 12, 2021)

12 PM CT / 1 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

3:25 PM CT / 4:25 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Week 1 games on CBS

12 PM CT / 1 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

3:25 PM CT / 4:25 PM ET

Cleveland Browns at Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Primetime games

The Thursday Night Football season opener will be the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9

The first Sunday Night Football game of the season will be the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams.

The first Monday Night Football game of the season will be the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders.

This year includes a new wrinkle: an extra week of the regular season for the first 17-game season in league history. That means another week of games to keep an eye on, much to the joy of NFL fans across the country.

