Bears training camp report: Defense, Devin Bush outshines sloppy offense in first live practice

The Brief The Bears had their first padded practice on Monday, and followed that up with a live practice on Tuesday. It wasn't a great day for the offense, but the defense found a way to pick up after Coby Bryant's injury. Here are our observations from Tuesday's practice.



The Chicago Bears are doing it live.

The Bears followed their first padded practice on Monday with a live practice on Tuesday. Tackling was live, and the team had its first training camp fight.

Here's what we saw from Tuesday's training camp practice at Halas Hall, where the Bears were fully live and displayed physicality.

Offensive Struggles:

It was a rough day for the offense.

Aside from a few standout plays by wide receiver Luther Burden III, the first-team offense had false starts, fumbled snaps and bad passes. The running game, which has produced a few explosive plays in the first few days of camp, struggled to get going Tuesday.

The Bears offense had a chance to win the situational team drill, with a fourth and goal play from inside the five-yard line. Caleb Williams targeted Burden on the play, but the pass was incomplete after Burden got hit really hard by Devin Bush and two others.

That was at the very end of practice. Burden seemed shaken up but was okay. His standout plays keep impressing the veterans.

"Luther is a dog. It shows in his play and attitude. His play style is contagious," Bears running back D’Andre Swift said. "He always knows where the camera’s at too."

Wednesday was a bit different formation-wise, as the Bears offense was emphasizing heavy personnel. Tight end Sam Roush was running with some of the first-team offense in heavier formations, too.

Braxton Jones continues to take most of the first-team reps at left tackle, too. After the team gave Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadije their respective days with the first-team, Jones has been with the first team through the first two days of practices.

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The other side:

Tuesday was a difficult day for the Bears’ defense, only because they’re now without one of their top players.

Safety Coby Bryant will be out for eight to 10 weeks after suffering a leg fracture, hyperextended knee and bone bruise during Monday’s practice. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen presented the team’s perspective on it.

"Obviously it sucks to lose a guy like that for any particular time," Allen said Tursday. "e's a big part of what we have planned to do and will still be a big part of what we have planned to do. But in all adversity also comes opportunity. So it'll be another opportunity for some other guys to step up."

The Bears signed defensive back Marlen Sewell Tuesday, and placed defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin on the Reserve/Injured list.

This means the Bears are rolling with who they have at Halas Hall for now. On Tuesday, Cam Lewis focusing on filling the safety role Bryant was in. The Bears were also trying Malik Muhammed, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell at nickel cornerback. Jones has been playing with the first-team defense in practices before Tuesday, too.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the Chicago Bears speaks to media during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Allen said he likes what Lewis can bring to the defense as a player, and not as a specific position.

"He played outside corner. He played in the slot, in the nickel, he played safety," Allen said of Lewis. "Guys that are smart and instinctive, that can play multiple roles are really valuable within the team."

Beyond the safety position, Bush had a monster day for the defense. He was all over the field and got after Caleb. His hit on Burden to end practice showed he has the power to hit to match the speed he brings.

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Van Den Berg also had a massive hit that sparked the first kerfuffle of camp.

Dig deeper:

A day after Kyle Monangai was back at practice in a limited fashion, he was practicing for the second day in a row.

On Tuesday, however, he participated in team drills. It was an encouraging sign for the second-year back the team wants to involve more in the offense in the name of keeping D’Andre Swift fresh.