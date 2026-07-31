Bears training camp report: The quarterbacks shine in spectacular passing display

The Brief It was Day 3 of Bears training camp practices up at Halas Hall. Slowly but surely, the quarterbacks built up to a performance on Friday that shined. Plus, we learned more about where Darnell Wright stands in his contract extension negotiations.



During Friday's training camp practice at Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears' top two quarterbacks stole the show and never gave it back.

It wasn't a perfect day, but Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent both wowed the crowd in the Bears' first public practice of camp.

Here's what we learned on Friday.

Big picture view:

Friday’s practice started with, interestingly, a great running play.

In the first team session, running back Salvon Ahmed burst through for a massive gain. That was not a precursor to what was coming.

The Bears’ top two quarterbacks — Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent — were sensational in Thursday’s practice.

The two displayed command of coach Ben Johnson’s offense, deadly accuracy and fantastic anticipation of their wide receivers. It didn’t look like the anticipation of the routes as much as the quarterbacks anticipated how they receivers were going to run their routes.

In the second team drill period, Bagent and Williams didn’t miss a pass. There wasn’t a ball that hit the ground. The players’ grasp of the offense is showing early, and part of it is because Williams is quick to get the pre-snap organization set.

"It’s player-led now," Johnson said. "(Williams is) certainly leading the charge."

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears runs drills during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The command shined through.

There was a moment in the second team drill period where Williams didn’t like how the offense was organized on a specific play, backed off the line of scrimmage and motioned for the offense to reset the play.

The next play, Williams threw a strike to Rome Odunze on a fast throw. It was an accurate throw, and went to where only Odunze could grab it. Odunze located the ball and made a great catch.

Bears right tackle Darnell Wright said the clarity and tone Williams has in the huddle has stood out in the first week of camp, even compared to OTAs in May and June.

"He’s leaps and bounds better than what he was," Wright said.

This is leaps and bounds better than the early weeks of camp in 2025. Those days were marred by organizational issues with players struggling to get lined up and pre-snap penalties that stalled drives.

So far, when faced with negative plays, Williams has made plays to pick the Bears up and lead them down the field. That emerged in the two-minute drill, where Williams was sacked by Austin Booker but still rallied to get a first down. Williams ended up hitting Colston Loveland on three plays in a row to finish the drill with a touchdown.

That drill was a point of emphasis, too. The Bears struggled at the end of the first half of games last season, and this drill was a test that ended in a touchdown.

"Anytime we score the ball at the end of half, it’s good for us," Wright said. "It’s something we need to improve on."

Williams’ ball placement was on point.

Bagent’s was also on point.

If Williams’ command shined bright on Friday, Bagent displayed the same understand of Johnson’s offense, the pass concepts and where to place the ball. Bagent was decisive and quick with his passes.

He connected with Jahdae Walker and Maruice Alexander on passes that were quick to get out of his hands and had a zip to the second level.

It’s an example of how the Bears’ quarterback room has talent in it. That room has its star in Williams, but it also has Bagent who is proving to the coaching staff the Bears shouldn’t be concerned if he needed to step in for a game or two.

It wasn’t all perfect. Jaylon Johnson intercepted a Williams’ pass in 7-on-7 drills, receivers dropped some easy throws and some of the situational drill passes should’ve been better.

But Friday was an example of how the Bears’ top two quarterbacks are in full control of the offense.

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Dig deeper:

The Bears rotated at left tackle on Friday.

Kiran Amegadjie got most of the first-team reps at left tackle. He held his own in a few drills, but was beaten by Austin Booker for a sack in the red zone team drill. Two plays later, Amegadjie was replaced in the first-team offense by Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills saw some reps on the first- and second-team offense at left tackle, too. Braxton Jones, who had played the majority of first-team snaps at left tackle so far in camp, played with the third-team offense.

After practice Jones said it’s hard to find consistency when being moved around from the first, second and third teams. However, that could tone down next week as the Bears don football pads on Monday and ramp up closer to their preseason opener.

Wright's contract situation:

There’s plenty of questions about Wright’s contract situation.

Will he get something done sooner rather than later? Does he want to wait until after the 2026 season? Will that be too late?

Wright isn’t too concerned about all of it. He said Friday he expects to be a Bear for the long-term. He rookie contract ends after the 2027 season, so the two sides have two full seasons to work an extension.

It isn’t that Wright is nonchalant about the situation. It’s that he expects it all to get done in a timely manner.

"I know I’m going to be here for a long time," Wright said. "It doesn’t really matter to me."