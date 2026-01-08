Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane scores 500th NHL goal, furthering case as best American-born skater

Patrick Kane is already one of the greatest skaters in Chicago Blackhawks' history.

On Thursday, he furthered his case as one of the best skaters in NHL history and arguably one of the best American-born skaters in league history.

Timeline:

Kane came into the 2025-2026 season with 492 career goals. He scored his first goal of the season on Oct. 11 in a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He sat at 497 career goals at mid-December, entering a Dec. 13 game in Chicago against the Blackhawks at the United Center.

He scored goal No. 498 against his former team after a turnover near the blue line led to a breakaway in the Blackhawks' zone. Kane received a pass from teammate – and fellow former Blackhawk – Alex DeBrincat, and slammed home a goal.

On Thursday, he scored goals No. 499 and No. 500 in a blowout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

He's the 50th NHL player to ever reach that mark and just the fifth American-born player to reach the milestone.

By the numbers:

Kane played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, and helped Chicago win three Stanley Cups in five years.

In his tenure as a Blackhawk, Kane scored 446 goals. This ranks Kane third in franchise history, behind Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita. He also ranks second in Blackhawks' franchise history with 1,225 points and 779 assists behind Mikita.

In 2016, Kane became the first American-born player to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. When the Blackhawks won the 2013 Stanley Cup, Kane became the fourth American skater to ever win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

What they're saying:

Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios had his jersey retired on Feb. 25, 2024, in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

During his own jersey retirement ceremony, Chelios, who has been highly regarded as the best American-born skater to play in the NHL, took time to shout out Kane.

"This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player," Chelios said on Feb. 25, 2024.