Blackhawks sign 2023 second-round pick Martin Misiak to a 3-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed another one of their young talents to an entry-level contract.

Martin Misiak, a 19-year-old Slovakian winger, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Misiak's contract carries an $878,333 cap hit.

Misiak was a second round selection by the Blackhawks, No. 55 overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In the 2023-2024 OHL season with the Erie Otters, Misiak played in 60 games, scored 23 goals, dished 24 assists and recorded 47 points.

Misiak is the fourth player the Blackhawks have signed to an entry-level contract since the start of March. General Manager Kyle Davidson has inked Landon Slaggert, Nick Lardis and Frank Nazar to entry-level deals in March and April.

This continues the infusion of young talent the Blackhawks have been stockpiling since they began their rebuild. It's set to continue this offseason, too, as the 'Hawks have two first-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft and six total picks in the first three rounds.

Players like Misiak will be a focus in an offseason that will aim to mix young talent with potential free agent additions to improve one of the worst teams in the NHL last season. Slaggert and Nazar got a head start, as the two got playing time at the back end of the 2023-2024 season.

Those prospects played well, and have the front office's patience as they continue to develop. While the primary objective is to develop star rookie Connor Bedard, the objective after that is to develop players who will play alongside Bedard and fill out a team that can contend in the future.

Misiak is one of those players.