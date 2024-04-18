Expand / Collapse search

Bulls' Alex Caruso has 'significant' right foot sprain, doubtful to play vs. Heat

By FOX Sports
Published  April 18, 2024 12:31pm CDT
CHICAGO, Ill. - Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has a "significant" right foot sprain and is doubtful to play in Friday's Play-In game against the Miami Heat, per ESPN.

Caruso sustained the injury after his teammate Andre Drummond stepped on his foot during Thursday's Play-In victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The 30-year-old Caruso played in a career-best 71 games during the regular season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The Bulls aren't the only team that will be short-handed on Friday, as the Heat will be without their top star Jimmy Butler after he suffered a possible MCL injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The winner of Friday's matchup between Chicago and Miami will move on to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

