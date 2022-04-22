Bulls fans pumped for Game 3 of playoffs in Chicago: 'We'd like to see a win'

Chicago Bulls fans are pumped for the playoff run to continue.

Ahead of Friday's playoff game, fans traveled from near and far as the Bulls get ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the series.

For some, it was their first time attending a game in-person. For others, they have been coming to games for years.

Friday's game, of course, is something everyone has been waiting for as the Bulls are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

"It's been pretty electric in there all year, even for regular season games, especially early in the season when they were playing really well, so I think tonight's going to be pretty crazy," said Bulls fan Jonathan Anderson.

"It's a family affair. We have, my son is a huge follower and we're big Ayo fans, and been following all season so my husband surprised us with playoff tickets," said Jodi Davis. "We'd like to see a win, to pull ahead in this series."

The Madhouse Team Store will close at 4:30 p.m. but will reopen at 5:30 when the doors to the United Center open up for fans.