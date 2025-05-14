Chicago Bears 2025 schedule: Full 18-game schedule release

Mark your calendars. The Chicago Bears 2025 schedule is officially here.

The NFL announced schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday evening, which means fans and teams can finally circle their calendars for games they're waiting to see.

This includes the Bears, who had a handful of games already leaked by Wednesday evening. FOX Sports' NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday morning the Bears would start the 2025 NFL season with a Monday Night Football home game against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the official 2025 Bears schedule, starting with a primetime NFC North matchup.

Chicago Bears 2025 full schedule

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears 2025 Preseason Schedule

The Bears also announced their preseason schedule, which includes two home games.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami

Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo

Preseason Week 3: at Kansas City

Things to know about the Chicago Bears schedule

As it stands based on 2024 NFL season records, the Chicago Bears tied for the second-toughest schedule in the NFL based on last year’s winning percentage.

The Bears' opponent winning percentages from last year are .571, which ties with the Detroit Lions. The two trail the New York Giants, who have the toughest schedule with opponents having a combined winning percentage of .574 last season.

The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on last year's records, with an opponent win percentage of .415.

When does NFL preseason begin?

The NFL Preseason opens with the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31.

Preseason games for the rest of the league typically starts the next week.

When is Week 1 of the NFL?

The NFL regular season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

The rest of the league is expected to play that weekend, with the Bears starting their season on Sept. 5, 2025, hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.