Chicago Bears add Super Bowl champ and DB Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to deepen injured secondary

The Chicago Bears have added an experienced defensive back to their injured secondary who is eight months removed from winning a Super Bowl.

The Bears have signed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the team announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Bears are in desperate need of secondary help after Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve last weekend before the loss to the Ravens. The addition of Gardner-Johnson, 27, gives the Bears an experienced nickel cornerback who has familiarity with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Gardner-Johnson snagged six interceptions last season for the Eagles. He was a part of their Super Bowl win.

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Texans earlier this year, but was cut. He signed with the Ravens after being cut in Houston, but he was released two weeks ago. That move was described as "an amicable mutual decision."

After being selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida, Gardner-Johnson played his first three seasons in New Orleans under then-head coach Sean Payton. Allen was the Saints defensive coordinator at the time.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson was named the Saints' first-team nickel cornerback. Last year in Philadelphia, he started 16 games at safety.

What they're saying:

The Bears like the versatility that Gardner-Johnson brings. However, head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears will lock him in at one spot and see if he can earn it.

Johnson said the team will lock him in on the inside for now.

"We've had some injuries of the course of the last few weeks," Johnson said. "He's a good football player. There's a number of us that have been with him in the past. It's a good fit."

This signing correlates with Kyler Gordon's injury. With the Bears' two starting safeties healthy, it opens a lane for Gardner-Johnson to play at the nickel cornerback position. The Bears are adding a player they're familiar with – Johnson knows him from Detroit; Allen knows him from New Orleans – in case Gordon misses longer than four weeks.

"We're hopeful it's on the short-term," Johnson said.

By the numbers:

Although this is Gardner-Johnson's fourth team in the 2025 calendar year, he brings much-needed depth, as well as experience, to a Bears' secondary that's been hampered by injuries.

Gardner-Johnson has had a productive career, snagging 18 interceptions and defending 51 passes across seven NFL seasons.

The Bears have also signed defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin and offensive lineman Royce Newman to the practice squad.