Bears select 17-year-old Devin Pittges as this week's 'Champion of the Game'

The Chicago Bears have chosen Devin Pittges, a remarkable teenager who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12, as this week's "Champion of the Game."

Devin's inspiring journey from a cancer diagnosis to his unwavering positive spirit has touched the hearts of many.

On Friday, Devin was welcomed at Halas Hall for a special day with the Bears. He and his family enjoyed lunch in the 50-yard line suite while watching practice from above.

Devin also had the opportunity to meet and greet the Bears' team members on the practice field. His favorite players are safety Jaquan Brisker and quarterback Justin Fields.

Devin's journey began when he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma at the age of 12, a bone cancer that initially targeted his right femur. Over the next five years, he underwent numerous major surgeries and treatments.

Devin's love for sports, instilled in him from a young age, grew strong through his grandfather Jack's influence. Jack served as the Chief of the Chicago Bears Chain Crew for an impressive 25 years, from 1977 to 2001.

Currently a senior at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Devin manages to balance his studies while cherishing quality moments with his friends during his downtime.

In recognition of his extraordinary journey and spirit, Devin will be honored at Soldier Field on Sunday as the Chicago Bears Champion of the Game.